Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday at Raj Bhawan to review the functioning of the Home Department.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed the need for modernising and strengthening the police force and allied organisations to effectively tackle security and law and order challenges, according to the LG's office.

He also directed the timely completion of all projects under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) and the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), the office stated.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti; DGP Nalin Prabhat; DGP (Prisons) Deepak Kumar; ADGP (Headquarters/Coordination) MK Sinha; ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar; ADGP (Jammu) Anand Jain; Director (Fire and Emergency Services) Alok Kumar; ADGP (CID) Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP (Kashmir) Vidhi Kumar Birdi; and other senior officials of the J&K Police attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed on matters including security-related expenditure, manpower deployment, infrastructure projects, and other key issues concerning the Home Department and its sub-departments, such as the J&K Police, prisons, fire and emergency services, home guards, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), prosecution, and forensic sciences.

The meeting also focused on effective prison management, human resource development, and other issues related to internal security and the criminal justice system. (ANI)

