Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history at the age of 14 by becoming the youngest debutant in the Indian Premier League, when he walked out as an Impact Player in the RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 20. The young left-hander announced his arrival to the biggest stage of his career so far by smashing a six off the first ball he faced, bowled by Shardul Thakur and entertained the fans with a quickfire 34-run knock that came off 20 balls, with two fours and three sixes. Rajasthan Royals (RR) had signed the youngster for a sum of Rs 1.10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction last year and the 14-year-old southpaw is surely off to a pretty promising start to his IPL career. Watch below to relive the moment when Rajasthan Royals picked Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the IPL 2025 auction. 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Down in Tears After His Dismissal in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Moment When RR Signed Vaibhav Suryavanshi at IPL 2025 Auction

25th November 2024: The youngest ever player to be bought at the IPL Auction 🔝 19th April 2025: The youngest ever to play an IPL game & put up a dazzling show on debut 🌟 🌟 𝗩𝗮𝗶𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘃 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘆𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁! 🙌 🙌#TATAIPL |… pic.twitter.com/MxLuCTPzeN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)