Chinese Language Day is an annual event that is celebrated on April 20 to honour the Chinese language. It was established by the United Nations in 2010 to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity. The date April 20 was chosen to pay tribute to Cangjie, a legendary figure believed to have invented Chinese characters. The date for the Chinese day was selected from Guyu (Rain of Millet), which is the 6th of 24 solar terms in the traditional East Asian calendars. In this article, know Chinese Language Day 2025 date, history and significance to observe the UN Day dedicated to honour the Chinese language. Chinese Migration in Lunar New Year 2025: Know All About Chunyun Period or China's Spring Festival Travel Rush.

Chinese Language Day 2025 Date

Chinese Language Day 2025 falls on Sunday, April 20.

Chinese Language Day History

Cangjie is a very important figure in ancient China, who is claimed to be an official historian of the Yellow Emperor and the inventor of Chinese characters. According to mythology, the sky rained millet when he created the first characters. As per legends, he had four eyes and four pupils, and that when he invented the characters, the deities and ghosts cried and the sky rained millet. From then on, Chinese people celebrate the day Guyu in honour of Cangjie. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Chinese Language Day Significance

Chinese Language Day is an important day that promotes the use of Chinese as one of the six official UN languages. Chinese was established as an official language of the United Nations in 1946. However, it was not commonly used in the work of the United Nations. The situation improved after restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations in 1971.

In 1973, the UNGA included Chinese as a working language, which was followed by the Security Council in 1974. This annual event serves as a perfect opportunity to celebrate the long history and cultural richness of the Chinese language.

