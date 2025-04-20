The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission – I, Lucknow, has held Vishal Mega Mart guilty of unfair trade practice and deficient service for charging INR 18 for a carry bag without prior consent. In the case of Shashi Kant Shukla vs Vishal Mega Mart, the complainant had purchased a shirt worth INR 599 but was charged INR 616 at billing due to the unauthorised bag charge. The retailer did not respond to a legal notice and failed to appear before the Commission. Relying on NCDRC’s 2020 ruling in Big Bazaar vs Sahil Dawar, the Commission ordered Vishal Mega Mart to refund INR 18 with 9% interest, pay INR 25,000 as compensation, INR 10,000 for legal costs, and warned of 12% interest for non-compliance. Consumer Forum Orders Levi To Pay INR 32,799 As Compensation to Woman Customer for Defective Jeans, Says 'International Brand Ignoring Issue of Colour Bleeding Was Against Consumer Interests'.

Lucknow Consumer Commission Fines Vishal Mega Mart for Unfair Trade Practice Over INR 18 Carry Bag Charge

इस मामले में शख्स ने मॉल से शर्ट खरीदा, तो विशाल मेगा मार्ट मॉल ने कैरी बैग का चार्ज भी जोड़ दिया. कस्टमर ने कहा कि उसने कैरी बैग नहीं मांगा था. इस बात की शिकायत शख्स ने Consumer Forum में की, लेकिन विशाल मेगा मार्ट सुनवाई में शामिल नहीं हुआ. — सत्यम सिंह (@satyamtells) April 19, 2025

