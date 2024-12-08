Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): One person died and several of his family members were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning in Badhal Gorla of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Fazal Hussain (40), son of Nazam Din, passed away at GMC Rajouri where he was admitted for treatement of suspected food poisoning.

Five other members of his family are currently under medical care. Among them, Rabia Kousar, the 15-year-old daughter of Hussain, is reported to be in serious condition.

Also, his wife, Shamim Akhter (38) and his three other children - Ruksar Ahmed (12), Rafter Ahmed (4), and Farmana Kousar (10) - are receiving treatment. The two children, Ruksar and Farmana, are also in critical condition.

The family members were initially treated at GMC Rajouri, but four of them have been referred to GMC Jammu for advanced care.

Shamim Choudhary, the Superintendent of GMC Rajouri, confirmed the incident and assured that all efforts were being made to provide the necessary treatment to those affected. The cause of the poisoning is still under investigation.

This unfortunate event has raised concerns about food safety and public health in the region. Local authorities have initiated inquiries, and the community remains in shock over the loss and the ongoing health crisis. (ANI)

