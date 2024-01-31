Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached property belonging to a notorious drug peddler in the Kulgam district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of the investigation and inquiry conducted by Kulgam police, said the police.

The property (double-story residential house and cowshed) measuring 1291.48 Sq. ft., valued at Rs. 25,62,425 and Rs. 1,139.5 Sq. ft., respectively, belongs to a notorious drug peddler, namely Bashir Ahmad Khanday, said the police.

According to the police, the property was, prima facie, acquired by the owner from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The said drug peddler is involved in a case registered under FIR number 148/2022 at Qazigund Police Station.

Kulgam Police said that the action is part of its relentless effort to curb the menace of drug peddling in the district.

"This action reaffirms the commitment of Kulgam Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area have hailed the initiative of the police with regard to the attachment of immoveable property that has been raised or used for illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddlers in the Kulgam district," said the police in a press release. (ANI)

