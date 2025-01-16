New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Rouble Nagi, a Jammu-born artist, has been nominated as a member of the panel of community leaders of the National Commission for Minorities at the national level.

Nagi, an artist, author and social worker, is known through her art foundation for undertaking women empowerment projects in rural Kashmir through skill development and creating village entrepreneurs.

“Ms Rouble Nagi, an artist by profession, has been nominated as a member of the panel of Community Leader of the NCM at National Level," NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said in a post on Facebook.

Nagi had a few years ago started a programme ‘Missal Kashmir', which involves taking colours and sketchbooks inside ‘Madrassas' for encouraging children to channel their creativity in motivating women to take up self-employment.

