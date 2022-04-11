New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry on Monday designated terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) member and Pulwama terror attack accused Mohiuddin Aurangzeb as a terrorist.

He was declared a terrorist under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Seeks To End US-Dominated World Order, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Pakistan-born terrorist has different aliases like Maktab Ameer, Mujahid Bhai, Muhammad Bhai, M Ammar, Abu Ammar Madam, Orangzaib Anzar, and Maulana Ammar Madni. He is a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab.

The Ministry said the terrorist has been involved in "facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir".

Also Read | ‘Bullet Train of Crime’ Running Under BJP’s Second Term in Uttar Pradesh, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

The 39-year-old terrorist was involved in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed.

An MHA notification said the terrorist is involved in anti-India terror activities on behalf of JeM and looks after its fund collection from Pakistani nationals for routing it to Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)