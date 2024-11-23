Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition has secured a majority in the 81-member assembly on Saturday, a first since the creation of the state that a party or alliance has won polls after five years in power.

Jharkhand was founded on November 15, 2000.

The JMM-led alliance is set to return with 56 seats with JMM alone winning 34 seats. Its allies are poised to win 22 more seats - Congress 16, RJD 4 and CPI(ML) two.While the opposition BJP is ahead or has won 21 seats and its allies AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Janata Dal (United) have won one seat each.

Polling was held for 81 seats in Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren retained the Barhait seat defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes, according to the Election Commission. Soren secured 95,612 votes, while Hembrom got 55,821 votes.

Soren is now set to return as Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the helm of the JMM-led alliance.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his gratitude to the people of all communities and farmers, women and youth of the state for casting their votes in large numbers during the assembly elections.

"Today the results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election2024 have come...I want to thank the people of all communities and all the farmers, women and youth of the state for casting their votes with the majority and making this election successful...I also thank all the leaders who were there in the field and took the power of democracy to the people," Soren told reporters here.

PM Modi congratulated Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the performance of the ruling alliance in the polls.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state. I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the state," he said.

Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren also thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support.

"I want to thank the people of Gandhey, Giridih and the people of the state for showering love on me and blessing me like their daughter," Kalpana Soren said.

Congress incharge of Jharkhand, Ghulam Ahmad Mir congratulated the party workers.

"We had said that the alliance will cross 50 and we can see the same. Congratulations to the people, workers and everyone who strengthened our mission on the ground," he said.

The polling in Jhakhand was held in two phases on November 13 and on November 20. (ANI)

