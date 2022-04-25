Ranchi (Jharkhand) [Indi], April 25 (ANI): Three persons were arrested on Monday for raping a minor in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand, said police officials on Monday.

According to the police, all the three accused were known to the victim.

"Gang rape with a minor was reported in Chanho police station area of rural Ranchi last evening," said Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police, Rural Ranchi.

"Three accused have been arrested. As per the initial investigation, all accused are known to the victim. They called her to meet. Then took her to a secluded place and raped her," he said.

An investigation is going on. More details are awaited. (ANI)

