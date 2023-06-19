Patna (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Santosh Suman on Monday said that their party will be submitting a letter of withdrawal of support to the Bihar government and to the state Governor.

Santosh Suman said that they have sought time from Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today evening in this regard.

While addressing the press conference, Santosh Suman said," We are in the midst of party expansion. We will go to Delhi. Our options are open. If NDA approaches us we will talk to them. We will also look for third-front possibilities. We will consult with various NGOs. After 3-4 days we will inform the people of our final decision. We will submit our letter of withdrawal of support to the Bihar government to the Governor. We have sought time from the Governor today evening."

Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has four MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. JD(U) has 45 MLAs while the RJD has 79. The BJP has 77 legislators in the House.

On April 13, Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has all the qualities to become the prime minister and that there was absolutely "no question" about joining the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"There is no question of it (joining NDA). I've taken a vow that I will stay with Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has all the qualities to become a PM. He is making an honest effort to unite the opposition parties," Jitan Ram Manjh said.

On Aug 9, 2022, Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) extended unconditional support to Nitish Kumar and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan minutes after Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as the state chief minister. (ANI)

