Dumka (Jharkhand), Jan 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday inaugurated an eco-friendly resort in the Masanjore Dam complex in the state's Dumka district.

He said the state government is continuously working for the development of tourist places.

"The government is committed to promoting tourism and providing better facilities to tourists. There are immense possibilities in the field of tourism in Jharkhand," Soren said.

He said all important tourist places are being beautified and tourism-related facilities are being expanded so that more and more tourists can be attracted towards Jharkhand.

The eco-friendly resort built in the Masanjore Dam complex has 25 cottages - 10 premium and 15 deluxe facilities, according to an official communique.

"There is a gym and parking facility along with a cafeteria. Tourists will also be able to enjoy speed boating here. With the construction of the eco-resort, Masanjore Dam will get a special identity and promotion as a tourist destination," it stated.

