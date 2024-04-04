Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the ruling coalition in the state, on Thursday announced the first list of the two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded Nalin Soren from Dumka constituency and Mathura Prasad Mahato from Giridih. There was speculation that former chief minister Hemant Soren could contest from Dumka against his sister-in-law and BJP candidate Sita Soren.

The party is expected to announce the remaining candidates soon.

According to the broad seat-sharing formula, Congress is expected to contest 7 of 14 seats in Jharkhand. JMM is expected to contest five and RJD and CPI (ML) one seat each. RJD is keen to contest at least two seats.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases - May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each. (ANI)

