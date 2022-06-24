Dehradun, Jun 24 (PTI) Justice Vipin Sanghi of the Delhi High Court will be sworn in as Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice Tuesday.

Justice Sanghi succeeds former chief justice of the high court RS Chauhan who retired in December, 2021.

The oath of office to Justice Sanghi will be administered by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh at a function at the Raj Bhawan here on June 28, according to an order issued by the HC's Registrar General on Friday.

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra is the acting chief justice of the high court at present.

