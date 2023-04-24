Gundlupete, April 24: People of Gundlupete in the poll-bound Karnataka were filled with euphoria as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in the Chamarajanagar district.

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that started on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in Karnataka's Mysuru. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah Among BJP's Star Campaigners, Check Full List Here.

Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Gundlupete:

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka#KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/NhMJ7UAt2Y — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party which is in power in the only southern state, seems to throw all its efforts into the poll campaign aiming for the second consecutive term.

BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting today. He will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

The party's mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29. According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces Candidates for Remaining Two Seats, KS Eshwarappa's Son Misses Out on Ticket.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6. The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

