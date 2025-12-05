Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar has urged women not to form organisations along caste lines, but to build inclusive platforms that represent all women.

Addressing a conference of women government employees at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Shivakumar said, "Under no condition should you give in and break your organisation on caste lines. It should be for all women. You should have one women's employees' organisation -- that is my advice."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin, Says Its Teachings Inspire Millions (See Pic).

Recalling his long association with government employees' bodies, he said, "I have been observing these organisations since the days of Bangarappa. Don't divide your organisation or set up caste-based women's groups. More than 50% of employees in the education department are women. Women are more capable than men."

Shivakumar stressed that women must take on leadership roles, noting that Karnataka has already ensured 50% reservation for women in local body polls and that 33% reservation in the Assembly would be implemented soon.

Also Read | Israel Cleared to Participate in Eurovision Song Contest.

"It means there will be around 70 women MLAs. We have already given tickets to many women party workers," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the government would provide land for the women employees' organisation.

"The Chief Minister and Lakshmi Hebbalkar discussed your request with me. The CM has asked me to provide land, and we will do it," he said.

Shivakumar urged the organisation to prepare for a mega convention at Palace Grounds next year, assuring the organisation of government financial assistance.

"We will take some initiatives for women in the winter session of the Assembly. We launched guarantee schemes for the women of our state," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)