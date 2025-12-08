Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, being held at Future City, Meerkhanpet in Hyderabad.

Upon his arrival, the Karnataka Deputy CM said he has come to attend the summit for Karnataka's neighbouring and "brother state" Telangana, and emphasised that all southern states should grow together and become stronger.

"I have come here for my brother state and neighbouring state (Telangana)...we want the entire southern states to grow...we want them to be strong...we will cooperate with each other...we are not competitors....we are friends...we are brothers...let us all grow together....." Shivakumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Deputy CM questioned the central government over not raising the maize issue in the ongoing winter session of parliament.

During his visit to Belgavi, the state Deputy CM stressed that the central government should address the problems of North Karnataka and emphasised that BJP MPs should raise their voices on all issues.

"The central government should answer the problems of North Karnataka. The CM and I have already made a decision that will be costly for the government on the maize issue. BJP MPs should raise their voices on all issues... So what is the role of the central government? They decide the price of everything. They have not even made a decision yet. We are here to provide relief. The central government also has a responsibility. Why has the issue not been raised in Parliament till now?... No one in history has done as much as we have during my tenure. No one in history has done as much in irrigation projects as we have...," Shivakumar told reporters.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the Union government is not purchasing maize in accordance with established rules, leaving farmers in distress.

"I have held a meeting on maize. Procurement centres should be established for maize. Farmers have asked to open procurement centres. Thus, we have held a meeting with farmers. The Centre has imported 70 lakh metric tonnes of maize. This has affected the farmers. Central Government is not purchasing maize as per the rules," the chief minister said in a statement on X.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said that the quota allotted to Karnataka for producing ethanol from maize is extremely low, leading to reduced procurement by distilleries. He added that agencies like NAFED and NCCF have not yet initiated procurement as per the guidelines, further worsening the crisis. Hence, he urged the Union Government to immediately curb maize imports to stabilise prices and direct the concerned agencies to procure 8 lakh tonnes of maize swiftly.

Maize farmers in North Karnataka were on protest, pleading for the opening of maize procurement centres in the region. (ANI)

