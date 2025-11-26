Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Karnataka Lokayukta Police have conducted search operations across the state in connection with complaints regarding disproportionate asset cases registered against 10 government officers in Lokayukta Police stations.

The cases have been registered in Lokayukta police stations of Bengaluru City-1, Mysuru-1, Davanagere-1, Mandya-1, Bidar-1, Haveri-1, Dharwad-1, Gadag-1, Kodagu-1 and Shivamogga-1.

On 25.11.2025, simultaneous searches at the residences, offices and residences of the relatives of the concerned Accused Government Officers were conducted at more than 47 places.

The cases have been registered against Krishnamurthy P, Office Supdt, Electronic City RTO Office, BTM Layout, Bengaluru and Ramaswamy C, Revenue Inspector, Hotgalli Municipality, Mysuru, release stated.

Prabhu J, Asst. Director, APMC, Davanagere. Puttaswamy C, CAO, Municipality Office, Mandya Town, Mandya. Prem Singh, Chief Engineer, KBJNL, Cannel-1, Bheemarayanagudi, Shahapur, Yadagiri. Shekappa Sannappa Mattikatti, Executive Engineer, DUDC, Haveri Dist, it added.

Subhashchandra Chandravva Natikar, Associate Professor, Sociology Department, Karnataka University, Dharwad. DM Girish, A.E.E, PWD, Madikeri Sub-Division, Kodagu Dist. (1) Lakshmipathi. C N, FDA, SIMS Medical College, Shivamogga.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

