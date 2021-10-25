A visual from the boys hostel of the Sangrur college. (Photo/ANI)

Sangrur (Punjab) [India], October 25 (ANI): Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab's Sangrur were allegedly attacked by a group of students following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Following the victory of Pakistan over India in yesterday's T20 World Cup match, a few students of the college, reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, went on a rampage and allegedly damaged the hostel rooms of the Kashmiri students.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh: Centre Rushes High-Level Team to UP After First Case Reported in Kanpur.

The video of the scuffle has gone viral on social media platforms.

Following the incident, the Kashmiri students reportedly uploaded a video on social media alleging that their rooms were vandalised by a group of students hailing from Uttar Pradesh as they barged into their rooms while they were watching the match. The Kashmiri students also urged people to support them.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Businessman Duped Of Rs 9.12 Lakh On Pretext Of Huge Returns On Investments In Share Market.

An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)