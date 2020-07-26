New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to announce a series of initiatives in the next few days as the AAP government is chalking out a detailed plan to revive the city's lockdown-hit economy, officials said on Sunday.

The chief minister has received several suggestions from economists and representatives from trade and industry for economic revival of the national capital, an official said.

The official said as the COVID-19 situation is improving in Delhi, focus will now be on getting the economy and people's livelihood back on track.

Earlier in the day, Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said the AAP government will launch a special programme to generate more employment opportunities in the city.

Rai also said as part of the special programme, CM Kejriwal will also launch a job portal in the next few days, where the companies looking to hire people and job seekers can register themselves.

Recently, the city government had formed a 12-member expert panel to explore measures for economic reform in order to help businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The panel is carrying out a comprehensive analysis and putting forward suggestions regarding measures that should be initiated by various departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies and the municipal corporations to help people and businesses during the pandemic.

