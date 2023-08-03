Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI): A fishing boat carrying sixteen fishermen capsized near Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram district on Thursday morning, the police said.

Two fishermen managed to swim to shore, while the others were rescued by marine enforcement, coastal police, and fishermen engaged in rescue operations, they said.

Officials said that six of the fishermen were injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident occurred around 6 am today.

In the wake of this accident, fishermen from Muthalapozhi staged a protest, demanding that the unscientific construction of the harbour be rectified. This comes after a series of boat accidents in Muthalapozhi, including one last month where four fishermen lost their lives after their boat capsized, they said.

In response to the protest, the government called a meeting with various organizations and agreed to address the demands of the fishermen, they added. (ANI)

