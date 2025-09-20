Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Global Ayyappa Convention on Saturday at Pampa Manappuram.

The event, presided over by Cooperation, Ports, and Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan, will see participation of Kerala ministers and also ministers from other states, other elected representatives, prominent figures from social and cultural spheres, and representatives of various organisations, a relesae said.

The convention is designed to ensure minimal environmental impact, with eco-friendly German hanger tents set up across three key locations. The main venue at Pampa Manappuram, spanning 43,000 square feet, will host the inaugural and concluding sessions, accommodating 3,000 delegates from across India and abroad.

At Hilltop, two additional tents have been erected: a 4,500-square-foot facility for panel discussions and a 7,000-square-foot dining area. Another 7,000-square-foot German hangar tent at the Pampa riverbank will cater to dining needs. Additionally, a 2,000-square-foot tent has been set up to host an exhibition fair commemorating the platinum jubilee of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The release said that the convention will feature three parallel sessions, each addressing critical aspects of Sabarimala's development. The first session will focus on the Sabarimala Master Plan, with discussions involving High Power Committee members, senior officials and policy experts on infrastructure development, environmental conservation, and pilgrim welfare. The goal is to craft a sustainable vision that balances modern amenities with the temple's traditional ethos.

The second session, themed 'Spiritual Tourism Circuits,' will explore ways to integrate Sabarimala with other cultural and spiritual centers in Kerala. Industry and tourism experts will propose strategies to enhance pilgrims' experiences, promote local heritage, and generate socio-economic benefits for surrounding regions.

The third session will address 'Crowd Control and Arrangements at Sabarimala,' featuring senior police officials, health experts, and technical partners. It will focus on improving facilities for lakhs of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala annually, with discussions on advanced surveillance systems, healthcare provisions, and inter-departmental coordination.

Post-lunch, a musical performance by singer Vijay Yesudas will be held. This will be followed by a compilation of discussions at 3:20 pm and the closing session. Delegates will also have the opportunity for darshan at the Sabarimala temple. (ANI)

