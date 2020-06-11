India News | Kerala Congress Inaugurated Its Transgenders' Wing

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): Kerala Congress inaugurated its Transgenders' wing in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The office-bearers were declared and party membership was given to members from the transgender community in the presence of the top leadership of the party.

Also Read | DGCA Asks Airlines for Inspection of Plane Door Seals to Avoid Mid-Air Pressurisation Snags: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020.

"The Kerala Pradesh Transgenders' Congress was inaugurated at the KPCC hall in Thiruvananthapuram today. The office-bearers were declared and party membership was given to members from the transgender community in the presence of the top leadership of the party," Congress Kerala tweeted.

The party has given membership to 34 people while the state committee consists of 50 members.

Also Read | Delhi: Rains, Strong Winds Damage Solar Panels on Nizamuddin Bridge, View Pics.

"Today thirty-four members have taken party membership in Congress and in the state Committee we have fifty members," a transgender member of Congress said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)