Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 10 (ANI): A crude bomb was hurled at the house of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker at Muzhappilangad, Kannur, Kerala, early on Monday morning, causing damage to property.

The attack targeted the residence of Pilacheri Siraj, damaging the house and a scooter parked in the yard. The family members were inside the home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

The Edakkad police have registered; further investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

