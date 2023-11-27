Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): Kerala special Fast Track Court has sentenced a woman to 40 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case on Monday.

According to the information, the incident took place between March 2018 and September 2019. The accused, who left her mentally ill husband, lived with her lover named Shishupalan. During this time, Shishupalan brutally abused the child many times. The child's private parts also suffered injuries.

The mother repeatedly took the child to his house and he assaulted the child in her presence.

When the eleven-year-old sister of the victim came home, the child informed her about the abuse. The elder child was also abused by Shishupalan. The children did not disclose the information because he threatened them. The elder sister escaped from the house with the child and went to their grandmother's house. The grandmother disclosed the incident and moved the children to a children's home.

The children revealed the incident during the counselling held there.

RS Vijay Mohan, Special Public Prosecutor told ANI, "The mother has been convicted for 40 years and Rs 20 thousand penalties for this offence. The offence is the abuse of two girls, daughter of the accused. They have been sexually and brutally abused by the lovers of the accused. The original husband of the accused is a mental patient. Because of that she left the home with the children and was staying with two lovers."

"First lover, Sisupalan brutally abused the girl when she was seven years and was studying in first standard. That time the victim has told the entire incident to the accused but she did not do anything and she helped the other lover to abuse the victim. Judge R Rekha found that the accused is an entire shame to the motherhood and she deserves no apology and maximum sentence was given to her," he added.

During the trial, the first accused Sishupalan committed suicide. Therefore, the trial was held only against the mother. The children are currently living in a children's home.

Twenty-two witnesses were examined and thirty-three documents were submitted in the case. (ANI)

