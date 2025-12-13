Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): Kerala's local body elections have brought significant changes, with the Congress-led UDF making notable gains across the state, as per the State Election Commission's "Trend" till 5 PM on Saturday.

The BJP-led NDA has also made impressive progress, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, where it has secured control of the corporation, ending the LDF's 40-year rule.

The ruling CPM-led LDF has seen a decline in performance, losing control of several local bodies to the UDF and NDA.

The heart of the battle, as always, lay in the 941 Grama Panchayats. The numbers told a clear story of the United Democratic Front (UDF) surge. With 500 wins, the green banner flew over most villages, a powerful testament to their grassroots organisation. The Left Democratic Front (LDF), represented by the deep red, was close but trailing significantly with 341 Panchayats.

UDF has emerged with a majority in 941 gram panchayats, while LDF secured 341. NDA won a majority in five gram panchayats and gained control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. UDF secured seven district panchayats, while LDF got six.

However, the election wasn't just a simple binary. There was the intriguing drama of the Tie--68 Grama Panchayats hung in a suspenseful balance. These weren't losses or wins; they were cliffhangers, where a single coin toss or defection in the coming days would decide control.

Moving up the hierarchy, the LDF showed their resilience and strength in concentrated areas. They dominated the middle tier, securing 64 out of the 152 Block Panchayats. While the UDF was competitive with 77, the LDF's performance here suggested a stronger foundation in sub-district governance.

The real surprise came in the high-stakes urban centres: the Municipalities and Corporations. In the 87 Municipalities, the UDF maintained its lead, winning 54. But the LDF, with 28, proved they could hold onto crucial urban pockets.

The battle for the 6 Corporations--the prestige jewels of the state--was the most dramatic. The UDF won 4, seizing control of a majority of the major cities. The LDF managed only 1.

And then there was the NDA's entry. Though their overall count was small--a modest 26 Grama Panchayats and 2 Municipalities--they secured a crucial 1 Corporation. This single urban victory represented a significant, symbolic breakthrough, disrupting the traditional bipolar landscape.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls and criticised the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people, who has ensured a spectacular result in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today's result became a reality. Our Karyakartas are our strength and we are proud of them!," his post added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Thiruvananthapuram has spoken with hope and conviction, ushering in a new chapter by ensuring the BJP's stunning performance in the Municipal Corporation in the Kerala local body polls.

"We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time," he told ANI. (ANI)

