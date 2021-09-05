Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): Kerala reported 26,701 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the office of the state health minister on Sunday, the total death toll mounted to 21,496 and the active caseload stands at 2,47,791.

As many as 28,900 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to 39,37,996. 1,55,543 samples were tested during the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 17.17 per cent.

Earlier, on September 4, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a press conference after holding a meeting to review the state's COVID-19 situation, confirmed that the state will continue with its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns. (ANI)

