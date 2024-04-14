Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency Anil K Antony on Saturday released a manifesto for the constituency.

Lekhi while speaking to ANI claimed that the Congress candidate who has been repeatedly elected from the constituency hasn't done anything.

"The key feature is the issues that are ailing this constituency. There are people who have been elected from this constituency multiple times and yet have done nothing. This is the constituency that has the highest number of NRIs...this is the constituency which has so many holy places but despite contributing so much to the state...the connectivity is a big challenge," she told ANI.

While BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta constituency Anil K Antony lashed out at the Congress party saying that this area had a Congress MP for many years but this is one of the most underdeveloped constituencies across Kerala.

Calling the manifesto released by the BJP in Pathanamthitta "a vision document", he said that it has what the BJP will be doing in this constituency in the next 5 years.

"This is one of the few districts in Kerala that does not have any central government-backed PSU unit here. We do not have any central government-backed higher education unit here. It does not have any startup incubator. This constituency has a lot of potential. It has important religious places here. This can become a religious cultural hub. This constituency has the potential to be a tourism hub," he said.

BJP's Anil K Antony will contest against Anto Antony Punnathaniyil of Congress and TM Thomas Isaac of CPI in the Lok Sabha election from Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency.

Notably, Congress' Anto Antony Punnathaniyil, a three-time MP, is the incumbent MP in Pathanamthitta.

Notably, voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the South Indian state of Kerala across all 20 seats is scheduled for April 26, while counting votes will take place on June 4.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

