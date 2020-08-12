New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers and sung devotional songs at ISKCON Temple here on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers to Lord Krishna outside the premises of Radha Krishna Temple in Meerut as the entry is banned due to COVID-19. A priest said, "Puja will be performed but the temple is not open for devotees."

Priests celebrated Krishna Janmashtami at ISKCON Temple in Noida.

In Moradabad, priests and their family members sung 'bhajan' and offered prayers at Radha Krishna temple in the city to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Some devotees offered prayers outside the temple as public entry is prohibited to contain coronavirus spread.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people on Janmashtami.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Janmashtami this year will be celebrated amid COVID-19 norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

