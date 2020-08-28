Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): An ambulance service has been launched for ailing cows of the farmers across 15 districts here, said Prabhu Chauhan, Minister of Animal Husbandry on Thursday.

The initiative helmed by the Karnataka Veterinary Department has been introduced in consultation with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Cabinet.

"We have launched an ambulance service for gau mata [cow] across the state, just as we [people] have '108 emergency service'. They are called 'pashu sanjeevani'. After careful consideration with the CM and the cabinet, 41 ambulances have been allotted for this purpose so far," Chauhan told ANI.

He further added, "The phone number for this service is 1962. Whenever we receive a call on this number, a doctor will be sent to check the ailments of the animal. At the moment, 10 ambulances will run in Bengaluru and one ambulance has been assigned in each of the 15 districts." (ANI)

