Lucknow, October 4: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakh and a government job for the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident yesterday.

The state government has also announced that a retired High Court judge would probe the issue.

Also Read | Punjab: 3 Men Slit 22-Year-Old Youth’s Throat At New Court Complex in Ludhiana; Case Registered.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar said: "Government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter."

The ADG also informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place.

Also Read | Kapil Sibal Demands Judicial Inquiry into Lakhimpur Kheri Incident.

However, the members of farmer unions are allowed to visit the district.

Several Opposition leaders from various parties including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicles that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)