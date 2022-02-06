Pune, Feb 6 (PTI) Shrinivas Joshi, son of late classical vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, on Sunday paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying that her songs have always been an integral part of life.

He said Mangeshkar and his father knew each other since 1940s when both of them were struggling to establish themselves in the field of music.

Mangeshkar breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

Joshi, who is president of Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal said, "We grew up listening to the music of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Her music was an integral part of life. My father Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi and she had known each other since 1940s. It was a time of struggle for both of them. Lata Mangeshkar later organised many of his programs."

She used to visit our home and I am also fortunate enough to have visited her house in Pune and Mumbai, he added.

Around 1991-92, I had directed the music of some Marathi abhangs (devotional poetry). It was sung by Bhimsen Joshi. At that time, Lata Mangeshkar had met me and gifted me a copy of 'Sakal Sant Gatha' with her signature, Joshi said in a statement.

BJP leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar paid his tributes on Twitter.

"Death of Lata Mangeshkar is end of a #goldenera of Indian music, which ruled the world. She was very good human being and world-class singer. She will always live with us through her music. My homage. Om Shanthi," he tweeted.

