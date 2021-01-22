Lucknow, January 22: Taking a dig the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said their leaders are still in "quarantine", months after the first case of coronavirus was detected. Addressing a "Prabuddhjan Sammelan" (meeting of the intellectuals) organised by the BJP's Lucknow unit at Indira Gandhi Pratisthaan, the CM said their workers got isolated as their leaders did not show up.

"The first case of COVID-19 in UP was detected in the first week of March. Almost 10-and-half months have passed. Leaders of many parties are still in quarantine and not moving out of their houses. Their tweets come. When the leader is in quarantine, then it is natural that the workers will get isolated," he said. Yogi Adityanath To Launch ‘Udyam Sarathi App’ for Self-Employment, Job Industry on UP Diwas.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there was not a single week when he did not speak to the chief ministers. "At the onset of the COVID pandemic, we were not talking about sangathan (organisation) but we talked about seva (service). This was an unprecedented work. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of 24 crore, it was difficult for the government machinery. But, when workers, intellectuals and self-help groups worked in tandem with the government, UP showed a successful model of COVID management," he claimed.

Adityanath said despite propaganda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed unprecedented support of people. On a call given by the prime minister, people from different sections of society came together, lit lamps and beat plates, he said.

The UP chief minister said in the past three years, 39 lakh people in UP got houses under the PM Awas Yojana. "This could have been done earlier as well. The houses are not named after any person or any party," he said.

He said it was the thought of a "bright future" that led to a surgical strike against Pakistan and the abrogation of the Jammu and Kashmir's special status. "Today India is not a soft state, but a 'maargdarshak' (guiding) state with new vigour, new impression. All this is possible because of the BJP," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)