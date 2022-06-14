Fatehpur (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) A contractual lineman of the power department was allegedly shot at by a man for refusing to fix an electrical fault at a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Suraj Kumar Yadav (30) was posted at Kanpurwa power house and is undergoing treatment at a district hospital, Station House Officer (Khakheru) Yogesh Kumar Singh said.

On Sunday, the feeder of Bhadauha village developed a fault, which was fixed. However, it again developed a fault on Monday, the SHO said.

Accused Sunil Tiwari, who is the husband of Chandpur Audhera village pradhan, and his two aides went to Yadav's residence and asked him to fix the fault. However, the lineman said that he would do it the next day following which Tiwari allegedly shot at him, he said.

A case has been registered against Tiwari and his aides and efforts are on to nab them, the SHO said.

