New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Soon after the Lok Sabha met at 4.40 pm on Wednesday, the House was adjourned briefly again following uproar over TMC member Kalyan Banerjee's remarks against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Trouble arose when Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act.

Also Read | Ludhiana Shocker: Harassed for Dowry by Husband and In-Laws, Woman Dies by Suicide After Consuming Large Quantity of Pills in Punjab; 12 People Booked.

The All India Trinamool Congress member alleged non-cooperation by the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai countered it, saying it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who helped all the states and successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along.

Rai also alleged that the West Bengal government tried to put hurdles in the transportation of Covid vaccines through its territory.

Also Read | Mumbai: Local Trains Running Late by 30 Minutes Between Panvel and Khandeswa Stations After Technical Snag Hits Harbour Line, Several Passengers Stranded.

Scindia stood up and supported Rai, saying that India had emerged as a "Vishwa Bandhu" during the pandemic and helped all the needy countries across the world.

Following this, Banerjee attacked Scindia and made certain remarks against the minister which were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

Amidst the verbal spat between the treasury and opposition benches, the Chair adjourned the House till 5 pm.

Earlier, after the House resumed at 4.40 pm, Banerjee apologised for his remarks, but it was not accepted by Scindia.

"Kalyan Banerjee has said sorry. We all come to this House with the spirit of contributing to the nation's development," Scindia said adding, however, there will be no compromise on self-respect.

"If you will get personal, be prepared for the response also...I do not accept his apology," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)