Ludhiana, December 11: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Punjan, where a married woman allegedly ended her life in Ludhaian after being harassed for dowry. Police officials said the woman died after consuming a large quantity of pills. Although she was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, the woman succumbed during treatment on Tuesday, December 10.

After the incident, the police arrived at the hospital and sent the body to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased woman allegedly consumed the pills on December 8. Speaking about her daughter's death, the deceased woman's mother said that her daughter was subjected to continuous harassment by her husband and in-laws since her marriage last year. Ludhiana Shocker: To Marry Her Lover, Woman Strangles Husband to Death With Dupatta, Claims He Died of Heart Attack; Arrested.

She claimed that her daughter's husband and in-laws pressured her to bring more dowry. The deceased woman's mother also said that her daughter was tortured emotionally and physically. After the incident, the police lodged a case against 12 people, including the woman's husband and mother-in-law. The police have also launched a search to trace the accused, who are reportedly absconding. Sudden Death in Ludhiana: Athlete Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Talking To Friend Over Phone at Guru Nanak Stadium; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

While an investigation into the incident is underway, Satnam Singh Dhaliwal, president of the Universal Human Rights Organization, has called for the accused's immediate arrest. In a separate incident, the Punjab Police registered a case against Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale in a 2012 case of alleged rape and murder of a woman in Patiala.

The police informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).