Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita will meet the party's central leadership in Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting will finalise the candidate list for the parliamentary constituencies of the state, party sources said.

Also Read | Santhan Dies: Freed Convict in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Passes Away in Chennai.

Diplu Ranjan Sarma, General Secretary of the Assam State BJP, said that the Assam Chief Minister, state BJP president, and state BJP General Secretary (Organization) will meet the party's central leadership today.

"They will submit the list of candidates for the parliamentary constituencies of the state to the central leadership. The central leadership will finalize and announce the candidate list," Diplu Ranjan Sarma said.

Also Read | Red Sea Crisis: US Aircraft, Coalition Warship Shoot Down Five Irab-Backed Houthi UAVs.

As of now, the state BJP has prepared a list of candidates for 12 parliamentary constituencies in the state, a senior leader of the state BJP said.

On February 27, CM Sarma expressed confidence in the party winning 11 seats out of the 14 in the state.

"BJP will win 11 out of 14 seats in Assam. We can go up to 12, but we will surely win in 11 seats," CM Sarma said.

According to sources, the BJP is set to hold an important meeting of the core group committee involving 8 states at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of BJP President JP Nadda.

During the meeting, an important discussion about the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be held, a source confirmed.

As per the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah, party general secretary BL Santosh, and state officials and chief ministers, among others, will be present in the meeting.

Sources said that the chief ministers and party officials of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, and the three other states will be present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)