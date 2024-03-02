New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has refuted media reports of him contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency and said that he would continue helping people through his 'You We Can' foundation.

Taking to his social media handle, the former India all-rounder posted on X, "Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation, 'YouWeCan'. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities."

This comes after Yuvraj's name emerged in the media as a potential contender for a BJP ticket from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency. The two-time World Cup winner, however, denied such claims and said that he would continue to make a difference through his foundation.

Currently, popular actor Sunny Deol is an MP from Gurdaspur, representing the BJP.

Following Yuvraj Singh's meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari last month, Yuvraj's name surfaced as the star's replacement in the polls.

The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held in April-May.

With the polls approaching, all eyes are inevitably turning towards the key states that will once again shape the political landscape for the next five years.

The Lok Sabha comprises a total of 545 seats. Out of these, elections will be conducted by the Election Commission to fill 543 seats

Certain states hold more significance than others due to the higher number of seats they represent in the lower house of Parliament. (ANI)

