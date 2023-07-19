New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed her condolences over the loss of lives due to electrocution in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said.

The dead included three home guards and one policeman, he said.

"The news of the loss of lives in an unfortunate accident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

