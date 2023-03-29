Ludhiana, Mar 29 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday awarded the death penalty to two persons convicted for the rape and murder of a seven-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2019 in Doraha near Ludhiana.

Terming the crime as the 'rarest of rare' and barbaric, the court of Additional Session Judge Amarjit Singh awarded the death penalty.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 300 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Nears 14%.

Additional District Attorney B D Gupta said the crime was committed by Rohit Kumar and Vinod, who worked as labourers. Vinod was a cousin of the victim, who lured her to a secluded spot and both committed the crime.

After raping the child, they killed the girl by strangulating her and smashed her head with a brick, said Gupta.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Beaten to Death With Stick by Husband in Mukundpur Area.

The death sentence is subject to confirmation from the high court.

A case was registered against the duo on March 3, 2019, on the complaint of the girl's father.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)