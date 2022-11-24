Ludhiana, Nov 24 (PTI) The Ludhiana Police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly threatening Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on social media.

Ludhiana police ACP ( Detective ) Sumit Sood said that the man was identified as Amritpal Singh Mehro of Moga district.

A case has been registered against Mehro under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act here in Police Station - 5.

No arrest has been made so far and investigations are on, he added.

