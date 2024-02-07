Bhopal, February 7: The Congress party suffered a setback on Wednesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as one of its leaders and Mayor of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Jagat Bahadur Singh joined the BJP. Singh took the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of state BJP chief VD Sharma, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and cabinet ministers Prahlad Patel, and Kailash Vijayvargiya at BJP headquarters in Bhopal.

Dindori district panchayat president Rudesh Paraste, Vice President Anju Beauhar, Congress' ex-district president of Dindori Virendra Bihari Shukla and several other leaders also joined the saffron party on the occasion. Addressing the occasion, state BJP Chief Sharma said, "I congratulate all the leaders who joined the party today. Earlier, we had said before the assembly elections 2023 that 'Modi is in the heart of Madhya Pradesh' and now Modi has become popular even within the Congress. The Congress people who want to do something for the country and society are joining the BJP family." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat-Sharing Causes Strain in SP-RLD Relationship, BJP Reaches Out to Rashtriya Lok Dal

"I assure everyone who joined the party today that BJP is a family. All of you will feel that you have become a member of a family, it is not just a political party. Together we will create a golden Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav," Sharma added. Meanwhile, CM Yadav also extended congratulations to the leaders who joined the party and said that the BJP family was growing. 'BJP Will Definitely Get 370 Seats': PM Narendra Modi Expresses Confidence of Winning Lok Sabha Elections, Says 'Third Term of Our Government Is Not Very Far' (Watch Video)

"Today our BJP family is growing. We are thankful to all of you for showing confidence in the BJP. You all will be respected here within the party. We political workers come with a determination in our mind that we should do some work for our area, improve ourselves and develop our personality and this happens very well in Bharatiya Janata Party," the CM said. The Chief Minister further added, "I am an example among all of you that I come from a labourer family and today the party has given me such a big responsibility. Our party sets an example of collective leadership. BJP's victory is important for the country. You have taken a big step and I congratulated all of you."

