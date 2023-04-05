Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Superintendent of police Kumar Prateek has adopted new ways to reduce crime in the district such as organizing street plays and putting up banners in temples, mosques and gurudwaras to create awareness.

The police personnel and officers are trying to make people aware by setting up different camps.

Also Read | Reporters Without Borders Blocked from Assange Prison Visit.

The SP of the district formed a special police team which is working in a different way for the prevention of women's crimes so that rape and crime against women and girls in the district can be reduced.

The special team is making people aware by setting up camps and stalls in the district's temples, mosques and gurudwaras, as well as through street plays in other religious places.

Also Read | Mexico Asks China for Help to Tackle Fentanyl Smuggling.

This method of police to reduce crime against women is different from all in Madhya Pradesh, where this effort of police, which started from Navratri, is now going on during the holy month of Muslim society, Ramzan. This innovation is of a different kind.

Shahdol Superintendent of Police said that from the first day of Navratri, efforts have been made to create awareness and women empowerment in the form of street plays in religious places. They tried to make both women and men aware because most of the crimes against women are committed by men only.

He further informed that such programs will continue to be held in the district to make women and girls aware and for women empowerment, which will reduce the graph of crime. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)