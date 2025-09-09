Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Madras High Court has quashed the arrest order issued against Investigating Officer, Shankar Ganesh, in the SC/ST Act case.

A Kanchipuram court had issued a warrant against the Kanchipuram police officials, including the SHO and the DSP, Shankar Ganesh, due to alleged inaction in a case involving offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Principal Judge of Kanchipuram District had passed the order on September 8, 2025, stating that proper action had not been taken in a case registered under the SC/ST Act and ordered his arrest.

A case was registered at the Walajabad Police Station under the SC/ST Act against the investigating officer.

The IO approached the Madras High Court, challenging the arrest order. After hearing the appeal, the High Court quashed the arrest order and directed the DSP's immediate release.

The High Court has also ordered an inquiry against the Principal District Judge, Registrar General (Vigilance), into the matter. (ANI)

