Thane, Aug 24: Thane has reported 120 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,49,716, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,246, he said. India Logs 25,467 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Lowest Since March 2020.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,34,256, while the death toll has reached 3,277, another official said.

