Akola, Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons from a family, including a 6-month-old boy, were killed on Monday afternoon after their car was hit by a truck on the Nagpur-Mumbai highway stretch in Akola, police said.

The incident took place at around 2pm near Nagoli- Nagthana in Murtijapur taluka.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Sees Biggest Single-Day Jump of 4,985 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Crosses 1.75 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 2,551.

Three others in the car are critical and have been admitted in Akola government hospital, an official said.

"A car going from Nagpur to Mumbai was hit by a truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled. Car occupants Burauddin Dilawar(35) Fatema Dilawar (50) Aslim (4) and 6-month old Burhanuddin died on the spot," he said.

Also Read | IndiGo to Lay Off 10% Employees In Bid to Offset COVID-19 Impact: CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)