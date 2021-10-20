Akola, Oct 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of brown sugar worth Rs 7.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Akola city, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the local crime branch conducted a raid in Akot File area and seized 500 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 7.5 lakh, head inspector Santosh Mahalle said.

The police arrested Afzal Khan Khalil Khan, who was allegedly selling the contraband at the spot, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

