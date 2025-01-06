Una (HP), Jan 6 (PTI) The railway authorities have decided to run special trains from Una to Prayagraj, the epicenter of Maha Kumbh, starting January 17.

A Railways spokesman said the booking for the tickets has begun.

The first special train (04528) will run from Una on January 17 for the Maha Kumbh starting January 13 in the pilgrimage city of Prayagraj. This train will have 18 coaches, which include sleeper, general and AC three-tier coaches.

The Railways has fixed the fare of sleeper coaches at Rs 620 and AC three-tier at Rs 1,670. This special train will have five sleeper coaches, 10 general and one AC three-tier coach. The remaining two coaches will be for guard and luggage.

The booking for 10 general coaches will start two hours before the train departs.

The special train (04528) will depart from Una at 10:05 pm on January 17 and it will reach Prayagraj's Phaphamau Junction at 6 pm the next day.

The train will depart for Una from Phaphamau Junction at 10:30 pm on January 18.

The second train from Una will run on January 20 and return from Prayagraj the next day.

Similarly, the third train will run from Una on January 25, the fourth train on February 9 and the fifth train on February 15.

The sixth and last train will leave from Una on February 23 and arrive from Prayagraj at 10:30 pm the next day.

During this time, the train will have stoppages at Nangal Dam, Anandpur Sahib, Roop Nagar, Morinda, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Najibabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow and Rae Bareli. PTI/COR

