Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran socialist leader Keshavrao Dhondge, saying Maharashtra has lost a politician with social commitment.

Also Read | Kerala Food Poisoning: 70 Hospitalised in Pathanamthitta After Having Food During Baptism Function in Malappally.

Dhondge died at 100 in a hospital in Aurangabad earlier in the day.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Kills Wife By Putting Her Face on Burning Stove For Stopping Him From Drinking Alcohol, Held After a Year By Faridabad Police.

The former legislator had participated in the Hyderabad Independence movement and the united Maharashtra movement. He had raised the issues of workers and farmers in the legislature and on the streets.

"Dhondge who was also a freedom fighter had fought for the rights of farmers and working class," Pawar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)