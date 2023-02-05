Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and seized 108 bottles of a banned cough syrup from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in Mumbra area on February 2 and spotted three persons with bags in their hands.

On seeing the police, two of them ran away while one was caught, Mumbra police station's assistant police inspector Krupali Borse said.

The police found him to be carrying 108 bottles of the banned cough syrup which he had planned to sell, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Mumbra resident Ashraf Abdul Razzak Sheikh (21), under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab the two other persons, he said.

The police were enquiring as to from where the three persons got the cough syrup stock and to whom they planned to sell it, the official said.

